Govt says no scope for black money to be routed through electoral bonds

The Supreme Court on December 6 will consider the petitions challenging electoral bonds. The government has argued that the electoral bonds scheme is transparent. However, petitioners have told the court that opacity on electoral bonds can not be allowed in a democracy.

The issue has been pending before the apex court for nearly seven years. The petitioners said the system has been structured in such a way that even foreign funds can be routed back to political parties.

The government represented by Solicitor General as well as the new Attorney General pointed out that this is the most transparent system and there is no scope for black money or unaccounted cash to be routed through these electoral bonds to political parties.

