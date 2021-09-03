Delhi riots case: Chargesheet reads like script of 'Family Man', says Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid was defending himself against UAPA charges for allegedly inciting communal disharmony and that is with reference to the February 2020 Delhi riots.

Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid told a Delhi Trial Court during a bail hearing that the chargesheet against him was a result of fertile imagination of the police officer who drafted it.

He said that the chargesheet resembles the script of the spy fiction series ‘Family Man’. Khalid is facing charges under unlawful activities prevention act for his alleged role in the February 2020 Delhi riots.

The activist was arrested in September last year. Meanwhile, the trial court pulled up the police for "trying to pull the wool over their eyes".

