Delhi HC agrees to hear plea seeking stay on Covaxin trial on minors

Updated : May 19, 2021 14:38:26 IST

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking the quashing of government order allowing for phase 2 and 3 Covaxin trials for those aged between 2-18 years.

On May 13, the government had come with an order which allowed phase 2 and phase 3 trials for Covaxin to take place for the age group of 2 years to 18 years and that’s the petition that the Delhi High Court is objecting to.

The petition essentially says that this order that has been passed by the government is unlawful, arbitrary and is in violation of fundamental rights because this is based on having vaccination trials for children, an age group of 2-18, are not in a position given informed consent based on an understanding of what the consequences could be and there could be physical ailments that these minors might suffer and in some cases, there could also be severe reactions in the form of deaths.

