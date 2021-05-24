  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Legal
VIDEOS
India

COVID-19 crisis: SC defers plea seeking interest waiver, loan moratorium; hearing to resume on June 11

Updated : May 24, 2021 14:36:42 IST

The plea seeking interest waiver and loan moratorium on account of the lockdown led distress seen last year has resurfaced once again. The petition has been filed afresh before the apex court.

The petition seeks a 6-month moratorium on term loans on account of distress caused by lockdowns. It also seeks an interest waiver for 6 months and directions to restrain banks from classifying accounts as NPAs.

However, the Supreme Court observed that this is a policy decision and the court cannot decide to pass such directions. The hearing has been deferred to June 11.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement