VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 18, 2021 01:20 PM IST

The Supreme Court (SC) has listed the Amazon versus Future case for hearing in last week of April.

In the last hearing a bench headed by Justice Nariman, he had made it clear that Future Retail can proceed with seeking shareholders nod for this entire transaction moving forward.

However, the only caveat is that the Supreme Court has said that no final orders will be passed by the NCLT. CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar has more details.