Actress Juhi Chawla's 5G radiation plea seems like a 'publicity stunt', says Delhi HC

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 02, 2021 21:55:31 IST

The Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a petition filed by actor Juhi Chawla alleging potential harmful effects of 5G radiation.

In her petition, Chawla wanted the central government to certify that 5G technology is safe. The court observed that the petition "seems like a publicity stunt" and the government termed the lawsuit "frivolous", reports Ashmit Kumar.

Also Read: Man starts singing Juhi Chawla's songs during virtual High Court hearing; judge orders his removal