76 lawyers seek Supreme Court action on hate speech against Muslims

76 Supreme Court lawyers have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India asking the Supreme Court to take Suo Moto Cognizance of hate speech against Muslims at 2 events in Haridwar and Delhi.

The letter called for strict action under the Indian Penal Code.

76 members of the bar, senior members the likes of Salman Khurshid, Dushyant Dave, even a retired high court judge, are signatories to this letter. The concern that has been expressed has been on the back of alleged cases of hate speech that happened at the religious congregations, one in Delhi and the other one in Haridwar.

