Snowman Logistics in talks with 2 more imported vaccine makers apart from Dr Reddys

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 03, 2021 15:36:16 IST

Snowman Logistics is in talks with two more imported vaccine manufacturers apart from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the company’s CEO and director Sunil Nair said on June 3.

“We are talking to two more imported vaccines’ distribution partners in India. However, will not be able to name them as per our confidentiality agreement with those potential customers,” Nair told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold chain logistics company, announced a strategic partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to provide temperature-controlled end-to-end logistics solutions for the delivery of the two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine across India.

Nair, however, clarified that the arrangement with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V is not exclusive.

The company will manage the delivery of shots through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

“However, with Dr Reddy’s arrangements, most of the capacities that we had reserved will be used and we can definitely accommodate one more such partner with that volume. Therefore, we are looking for more business this year,” he said.

For the entire management interview, watch the video