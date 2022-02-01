Railway Budget 2022: Street expects high capex for next 10 years

The Economic Survey document says that capital expenditure for the Indian railways for FY22 has been revised to Rs 2,15,000 crore. Thus the street expects FM Sitharaman to hike capex allocation to railways substantially.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Budget 2022 and the markets will be keenly watching what the railways get this time around. The street expectation is that the capex allocation might see a sharp increase and EPC players will be in focus.

In FY20, the government spent about Rs 80,000 crore in terms of rail capex which was increased to around Rs 91,000 crore in FY21 only to be revised higher to Rs 1,32,000 crore. However, in FY22 the budgeted number was Rs 1,08,000 crore and the overall allocation was Rs 1,10,000 odd crore.

The Economic Survey document says that capital expenditure for the Indian railways which stood at an average of Rs 46,000 crore between 2009 to 2014 has been increased to Rs 1,55,000 crore in FY21 and the same for FY22 has been revised to Rs 2,15,000 crore. So, from Rs 1,10,000 crore odd to Rs 2,15,000 crore is a significant jump.

Thus, analysts expect the next 10 years will see an extremely high level of capex in the railway sector which will emerge as an engine of national growth.

