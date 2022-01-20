No revenue loss due to Balasore unit shutdown: HIL

Dhirup Roy Choudhary, MD & CEO of HIL, on Thursday, said that there has been no loss of revenues due to the shutdown of the Balasore unit for 20 days.

HIL resolved the issues at the Balasore plant which was shut for 20 days on account of labour issues.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “The loss to revenue or profitability was not there because we are yet to come to the peak season of roofing demand. During these times the plants are less loaded and demand for those regions could be well furnished from the stocks in the godown as well as nearby plants. So no loss to HIL either on topline or bottomline owing to 20 days closure.”

The Balasore unit, said Roy Choudhary, contributes 10-15 percent of roofing revenue.

Talking about strike resolution, he said that the company has come out with amicable solutions with the workers.

