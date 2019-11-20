National highway projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore ready to be offered in next 5 years: Government

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday said that highway projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore are ready to be offered in the next five years.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, V K Singh, union minister of state for road transport and highways, said, "Infrastructure sector could play a mega role in bolstering the economy. Infrastructure encompasses areas that can generate huge employment and kick off economic progress."

Regarding the slowdown in the economy, the minister said it is a "temporary phase".

According to Singh, the sector that is going to make a difference in ensuring that the recovery is fast and the recovery is big is the infrastructure sector, "Whether it is railways, whether it is road, whether it is airports or whether it is communication."

ole of infrastructure in reviving economic growth could be understood from the fact that this was the sector which pulled out the US from the Great Depression in 1930s."