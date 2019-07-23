Earnings
L&T Q1 results today: What you should watch out for
Updated : July 23, 2019 08:19 AM IST
Double-digit growth momentum to continue driven by strong orderbook
Expect 8-10% growth in core EPC execution driven by infrastructure segment
Heavy engineering and defence are expected to witness strong growth
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more