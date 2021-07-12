Labour availability improving gradually, says HG Infra

VIDEOS

Updated : July 12, 2021 14:42:11 IST

Harendra Singh, CMD of HG Infra Engineering, on Monday said that labour availability is improving gradually.

The company won Rs 1,650 crore worth of orders with regards to the six-lane urban extension road in Delhi.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh said, “Because of the second wave of COVID-19 in April-May, it was drastically lowered down but now things have been improved and they (labour) are coming back at work and labour availability is improving day by day.”

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, on May 30, announced additional benefits for workers through social securities schemes run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On order, he said, “This order is of 15.7 kilometres, six-lane including service road, a few elevated corridors in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and this bears 15 percent plus margin. During the remaining part of the year, we do expect Rs 4,000-5,000 crore of new order addition apart from this order.”

According to him, the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) project contributes 32 percent to the overall order book. “Regarding our order book combination, about 32 percent are HAM projects and 58 percent are engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects including current order and about 10 percent of the order book can be other than the highway sector.”

