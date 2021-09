The 1,380 km long expressway is being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore and will reduce the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai by half to 12 hours.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently inspected the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The expressway will pass through 6 states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Watch the video for some of the features of India's longest expressway.