GR Infra says poised to grow in high teens, targets 18% margin from NHAI project

GR Infraprojects is on the radar as the company has received a letter of award from NHAI for a Rs 927-crore project. Anand Rathi, CFO of GR Infraprojects, said the company will target margins of nearly 18 percent from the project, which is their usual target from all projects.

Usually for hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects, the government gives around 40 percent of the cost, and the rest have to be raised by the company, which would be nearly Rs 550 crore for the company to fund the above project.

Rathi said, “We would be putting our equities in the range of Rs 90-95 crore and balance would be raised from the financial institutions or banks - public sector banks or private sector banks."

When asked if the company was looking at monetising seven operational assets through InvIT, Rathi said, “We are exploring on that particular front as well and we are looking for right partner while we will be launching InvIT. Seven projects are already operational and have been operational for more than one year."

”We believe we will be able to launch InvIT probably in six to nine months," he added.

Throwing more light on the orderbook and outlook, Rathi said so far the company has received nearly Rs 2,250 crore and for the current year the estimate of order inflow is nearly Rs 10,000-12,000 crore, so the orderbook pending by the year-end would be Rs 2,500 crore. He said the company is confident of receiving strong orders, going forward.

When asked about their recent metro and rail segments, he said, "We started railway activity almost 3-4 years back and so far, we have been executing two railway projects and recently got the award of Bangalore Metro. Currently, around 3-4 percent of topline is contributed by the railway and metro segment but in the next few years expect it to be in the range of 15 to 20 percent."

Talking about revenues, he said the growth in terms of topline would be in the range of 5-10 percent because some projects got delayed for various reasons but, going forward, the company is poised to grow in the range of high teens. Rathi added that the margin target remained at 18 percent.

