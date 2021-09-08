Expect cement prices to rise from October: NCL India

NCL Industries expects cement prices to scale up from October 2021, Roopa Bhupathiraju, executive director (ED), told CNBC-TV18.

NCL Industries expects cement prices to scale up from October 2021, Roopa Bhupathiraju, executive director (ED), told CNBC-TV18. Cement prices have been under pressure because of weak demand in August.

“The demand in south India is very good. We have a very positive outlook. We have been seeing year-on-year growth in the south Indian market. Yes, the monsoons are affecting the price in the month of August and we also see that coming in September, but from October, we are very positive that it will take an upward turn and we will see an increase in demand and price as well,” Bhupathiraju said.

On cement price, she said, “We see reverse take place probably sometime from October, but compared to July, we have seen Rs 10-15 drop in price per bag and we expect another Rs 5-10 in September as well.”