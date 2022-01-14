0

Expect 15-20% topline growth this year: ITD Cementation

By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
ITD Cementation India expects 15-20 percent growth in the topline this year, Prasad Patwardhan, chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18.

ITD Cementation India expects 15-20 percent growth in the topline this year, Prasad Patwardhan, chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18. Patwardhan also said that this year’s total order wins are about Rs 6,500 crore.
He said, “We won 2 orders from Chennai Metro aggregating to about Rs 4,000 crore and the execution begins as early as next month and the duration within which we have to execute the order is about 4 years.”
Talking about allocations, Patwardhan said, “We have 2 Chennai Metro projects and each is a little under Rs 2,000 crore. So that’s makes it about Rs 3,960 crore odd. Ahmedabad airport order is about Rs 325 crore and similarly, Sikkim University building is also about Rs 300 crore.”
The company, said Patwardhan, expects to achieve a higher double-digit margin in the Chennai Metro project.
For the entire management interview, watch the video
