Copper price down over 10% from peak; demand from infra, railways picking: KEI Industries

Anil Gupta, CMD of KEI Industries, on Thursday said that copper prices have come down over 10 percent from the peak this year.

“The copper prices have almost come down by more than 10 percent. So, whatever increases were to be passed on, that has been already been passed on,” Gupta told CNBC-TV18.

On demand, he said, “Construction is picking up, so a significant demand is coming from there. We are also seeing good demand coming from infrastructure projects especially solar power transmission and distribution segment, railway projects, railway metros and other infrastructure projects like conversion of overhead lines to underground cables. So, these are the sectors which are going to propel the industry demand and we feel that this demand will accelerate.”

According to him, the company is unable to develop or increase new clients in the export business due to lack of travel.

“Exports are also picking up but will remain at the similar level of last year mainly because of restrictions in travel. We are not able to develop new customers as there is no travel,” said Gupta.

