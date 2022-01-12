Budget 2022: MoRTH secy expects 15-30% increase in capex and more reforms in infra projects

One of the standout features of the previous budget was the extra impetus given to capex. It was over 15 percent of the total expenditure and this budget ranked among the highest capex allocations since perhaps 2008, where it was about 16 percent, and of course, in 2005, the capex allocation was as high as 22 percent. The expectations are that capex will be high in budget 2022 or 22 to 23 and roads will get a significant portion.

One of the standout features of the previous budget was the extra impetus given to capex. It was over 15 percent of the total expenditure and this budget ranked among the highest capex allocations since perhaps 2008, where it was about 16 percent, and of course, in 2005, the capex allocation was as high as 22 percent. The expectations are that capex will be high in budget 2022 or 22 to 23 and roads will get a significant portion.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that he expects 15-30 percent increase in capex.

“There are very clear trends in the infrastructure locations the last few years. If you see every year there is an increase of 15 to 30 percent.

He added, "The second important trend we have been seen is the ease of doing business. Contractual and legal reforms to make private participation easier in infrastructure projects. If not immediately in the Budget during the financial year I am expecting that government will bring in more reforms.”