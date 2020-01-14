Budget 2020: Expect good things for infra sector, says NHAI chief

With the Union Budget 2020 to be presented by the Finance Minister in about two weeks time, the infrastructure sector has high expectations from the government.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI said they expect good things in the budget for infrastructure sector, since the government is well aware that the sector needs a push.

Most of the time, whatever we need, government support is provided. We also have a target for borrowings. So we are quite optimistic that our needs will be met, he said, adding that next year they are looking at borrowing about Rs 65,000 crore.