The Bangalore Metro, which runs across a stretch of 43 Km, reopened operations partially on Monday, with only the Purple line operating limited trains across the East-West corridor. On the first day, 1,195 passengers used the metro in the morning hours, according to officials.

Having been shut for over five months, the revenue loss for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has climbed to more than Rs 175 crore and the recovery is expected to be very slow.

"Before lockdown we would see revenue of Rs 35 crore per month. We got hardly any revenue during the lockdown, and only got small amount from rentals," said AS Shankar, executive director, operations and maintenance, BMRCL

Before COVID-19 crisis, Bangalore Metro would see as many as 6 lakh passengers in a day, with 150-170 trips recorded in each line daily.

Services will now be reopened gradually and with restrictions on number of passengers.

The purple line from Byapanahalli to Mysuru Road starts limited operations between 8 am-11 am and 4-30 -7:30 pm. The Green Line from Nagasandara to Yelachenahalli will start limited operations on Wednesday, while trains will operate from 7 am to 9 pm on both lines from September 11.

"Initially, we will start with up to 90 trips in a day. From Sept 11, there will be 140 trips on each line," Shankar said.

Only 50 passengers will be allowed on the platform at a time, and only 400 passengers can travel in a metro at a time.