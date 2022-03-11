All orders have clauses for raw material inflation: J Kumar Infra

Nalin Gupta, managing director of J Kumar Infraprojects, on Friday, said that all the orders, existing and newly bagged, have clauses for raw material inflation.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “All our contracts, the existing and newly bagged orders, are with price variation and escalation clauses. So there is no hit in bottomline due to this clause,” he said.

On order book, Gupta said, “The orderbook of J Kumar, for this year, goes to around Rs 4,000 crore plus and this year we should be able to reach a topline of Rs 3,400-3,500 crore as the 9th monthly figure that we have achieved till Q3 (FY22) is Rs 2,400 crore. So we are comfortable that we should be touching the mark of Rs 3,400-3,500 crore.”

Talking about Delhi Metro orders, he said that the company will use the existing assets. “We do not need to buy new machines, so with basic refurbishments, the same machines can be utilised. So we should be comfortable making around 14-15 percent EBITDA margins.”

