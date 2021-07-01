Midcap IT stocks expensive; prefer L&T Infotech, Cyient: ICICI Securities

VIDEOS

Updated : July 01, 2021 14:47:16 IST

Sudheer Guntupalli, lead analyst-technology sector at ICICI Securities, on Thursday, said that valuations in midcap IT stocks look overheated.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “To give a sense, if one looks at market cap weighted average PE multiple of the IT midcap universe and benchmarks it against Nifty IT, looking at the broader midcap space, the valuations look overheated. So currently, the midcap universe might be trading at almost around 20-25 percent premium to the overall Nifty IT. However, looking at the last 15-20 year data, perhaps this happened only once and it did not sustain for a very long period of time.”

He further added that the premium valuation in midcap IT is a result of extrapolating current growth rates and margins.

On stocks, Guntupalli said, “Most of the companies in the industry are reverting to the pre-COVID average growth rates and across the midcap spectrum, we prefer Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Cyient.”

“L&T Infotech’s multiples are pretty much in line with the industry leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). So given that the growth differential between TCS and Larsen & Toubro Infotech is almost 6-7 percentage points, the return ratio is similar, therefore, I would not bother too much about paying the same multiple that I am paying to the industry leader, which is TCS,” he said.

