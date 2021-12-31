Tech Mahindra buys Allyis India and Green Invst for $125 m

Its acquisitions galore for IT services major Tech Mahindra in FY22. The company announces acquiring a 100 percent stake in Allyis India and Green Investments LLC for $125 million.

The total payout by Tech Mahindra will be $125 million and these acquisitions will bolster the company’s capabilities in digital experience solutions.

The acquired company had revenues of $39.60 million, so roughly $40 million for calendar year 20.

