TCS to touch Rs 5,000; expect 25% upside in Nifty IT in 2022: All Star Charts’ JC Parets

Nifty IT can have a great year 2022, another 20-25 percent of upside for the Nifty IT index in itself, said JC Parets, All Star Charts in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

There is 40-45 percent upside in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). If TCS is above Rs 3,500 per share, one can own it. He believes it can go to Rs 5,000.

According to him, the only way to make sure you own the strongest stocks is to buy the strongest stocks. IT stocks are the strongest stocks. One can pick and choose some other areas - Bank Nifty doesn't look too bad, particularly compared to the rest of the globe, but it doesn't look as strong as IT, he said.

