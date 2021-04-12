TCS Q4 results preview: Here's what to expect

VIDEOS

Updated : April 12, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021 today.

The company has done well since the beginning of the year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has gone up 16 percent, outperforming most of the largecap IT names.

However, in the last one year, it has underperformed Infosys significantly.

This quarter, TCS is expected to report a strong number despite it being seasonally weak. In fact, TCS, with 4.7-4.8 percent dollar revenue growth, is likely to be the best-performing firm amongst its peers. Growth will be boosted by the ramp-up of two large deals – Prudential Pramerica as well as Postbank. Nomura estimates these two deals could contribute 2 percent to the company’s topline.

