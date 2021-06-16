Ravi Shankar Prasad says Twitter failed to comply with new IT rules; experts discuss the road ahead

VIDEOS

June 16, 2021

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday lashed out at Twitter and said that the micro-blogging platform had failed to comply with the intermediary guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May for large social media companies.

In a series of tweets the minister said that Twitter was given multiple opportunities to comply with the rules, however it has "deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance."

The minister's comments came after questions were raised on the intermediary status of Twitter and whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour protection.

Twitter in a statement said that they are keeping MEITY apprised of the progress. The company said an interim chief compliance officer has been retained and details will be shared with the ministry directly soon.

Remember, the matter escalated over the appointment of a chief compliance officer as well as a grievance officer and a nodal point of contact as per the new IT rules which say that these officers have to be employees of the company.

The matter has become more challenging for Twitter as the Uttar Pradesh police has booked Twitter India, along with a few journalists for 'inciting communal sentiments' through tweets related to an assault on a person in the state. To discuss the road ahead for Twitter, Startup Street spoke to NS Nappinai, Cyber Law Expert; Rohin Garg, Associate Policy Counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation and Dr Nigam Nuggehalli, Professor, School of Law at BML Munjal University.