Q4FY21 results: Here’s how Wipro stacked up against IT majors TCS and Infosys

Updated : April 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST

In the Q4FY21 results, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has put up the best performance in the pack this quarter with 5 percent dollar revenue growth quarter on quarter (QoQ).

On the margins, all three IT companies have positively surprised the street on consensus expectations. On Infosys and Wipro, a margin compression QoQ and that is on account of the wage hike.

Why is the street so excited about Wipro’s performance this time? In Q4FY21 numbers, Wipro has started closing in the growth gap vis-à-vis the peers. For the past 10-years or even perhaps more, Wipro has underperformed peers but next year the expectations are that Wipro’s growth will be higher than TCS as well as Infosys aided by the two acquisitions that they have done.

It’s not going to be an organic growth that is going to beat TCS as well Wipro but this new management is getting very aggressive and it has got an active merger and acquisition (M&A), but in the end for FY22 consensus expectation is that Wipro will report 18 percent growth which is higher than Infosys and TCS, which is seen between 15-16 percent mark.

