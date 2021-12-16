Personal Data Protection Bill tabled in parliament; experts weigh in

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on Data Protection Bill proposes to impose stricter norms to safeguard personal data, while at the same time giving a leeway to government agencies in matters of national security.

The report was tabled in the parliament today and proposes an independent data protection authority, mandates that personal data be stored compulsorily in India and setting up of grievance redressal mechanisms.

The report comes two years after the proposed law was referred to the panel - some opposition members, who were a part of the JPC had submitted their dissent notes highlighting the unbridled exemptions for the government.

To decode the data protection bill, CNBC-TV18 spoke to R Chandrashekhar, Former Secretary of Telecom and Apar Gupta, Executive Director at Internet Freedom Foundation.

