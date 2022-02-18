Persistent Systems hopes to hit $1 billion revenue target before FY24-FY25

Persistent Systems had said earlier that it will hit USD 1 billion mark by FY24-FY25, but is hopeful of doing it faster than that, said Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President of the company.

Persistent Systems had said that it will hit USD 1 billion mark by FY24-FY25, but the company is now hopeful of doing it faster than that, said Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President of the company.

Kalra expects growth to remain robust in Q4FY22 and in FY23. According to him, the demand environment is healthy. “Macroeconomic environment remaining the same, the demand environment should pan out well for us”, he said.

Also Read:

On the margin front, Persistent expects to stay in a tight range of 16-17 percent for now. “Our aspiration over the next two-three years is to go up by 2-3 percent whether by EBITDA level or by EBIT level,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here