Outlook strong for general, specialised staffing: TeamLease CFO

TeamLease Services is surging in trade having reported a stellar set of Q3 numbers. It has reported a revenue growth of 15 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 38 percent on a year-on-year basis. The company has done its highest quarterly addition in general staffing and more than 15,000 employees in Q3.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramani Dathi, CFO of the company said, “Q3 historically used to have some sort of seasonality but this time we haven't seen any major seasonal impact in our headcount addition. Going by the past trend Q4 we used to have slight decline in our numbers but as of now we are not seeing any trend of that.”

She added, “The outlook is very strong both in general staffing and specialised staffing across industry largely led by BFSI, e-commerce and telecom and tech.”

