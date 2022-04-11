Nirmal Bang downgrades IT sector to underweight

Nirmal Bang has downgraded the IT sector to 'underweight' from overweight and cited their outperformance as the key reason behind the downgrade. From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, the returns from Nifty IT index was 144 percent versus 44 percent returns from Nifty and a mere 13 percent from Nifty Bank.

Secondly, Nirmal Bang highlighted margin pressures, the supply side situation and the street’s underestimation of margin risk for the IT industry in FY23 as further reasons for the downgrade.

The online share trading and broking company shared its views on the digital transformation theme, enterprises spend coupled with wage inflation and cost pressures as other reasons that are hurting the ability of IT companies to spend.

