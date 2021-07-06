JM Financial prefers Mphasis & Coforge in midcap IT

VIDEOS

Updated : July 06, 2021 10:12:49 IST

JM Financial Institutional Securities likes Mphasis and Coforge in the midcap IT stocks, Manik Taneja, research analyst-IT services, told CNBC-TV18.

“Among the tier two techs, the preferred picks have been Mphasis, Coforge; this is where we have ‘buy’ ratings. We still continue to back Mphasis and we think that client metrics, payout ratios at Mphasis are better than many midcap peers,” he said.

On Q1FY22 numbers, Taneja said, “Q1 of FY22 will provide further confidence in terms of growth for the sector in and unlike Q4 of FY21, which can be categorized as a period of lack of growth for the sector as a whole. Q1 of FY22 is likely to drive revenue and earnings up for the sector.”

In the last six months, Mphasis has gained 31.27 percent, currently trading at around Rs 2,120 on the NSE while Coforge is up 48 percent and its current market price is at around Rs 4,146.

Also, watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details on midcap IT stocks.