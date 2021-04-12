IT sector Q4 earnings: TCS to deliver strong results today, says Edelweiss Securities

VIDEOS

Updated : April 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Sandip Agarwal of Edelweiss Securities’ said that TCS will post 18-19% EPS growth for the next 2 years and 15-16% dollar revenue growth

Ahead of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fourth-quarter earnings results later in the day today, Edelweiss Securities’ Sandip Agarwal believes that the Information Technology major from the Tata Group will post strong numbers. In fact, he said that TCS Q4FY21 numbers will be very strong and it would be one of the strongest in the history of the company.

“If you go by Accenture’s deal signing and the numbers on outsourcing, TCS’ numbers will be very strong. I would refrain from giving numbers but it would be one of the strongest in the history of TCS. It will post 18-19 percent earnings per share (EPS) growth for the next two years and 15-16 percent dollar revenue growth,” Agarwal told CNBC-TV18.

On IT midcaps, he said, “We see Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech will create same shareholder value, as what Infosys and TCS created, in the next 10 years. Therefore, I do not have any change in view on that. So, structurally these stocks are going to generate a huge amount of wealth whether it is Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Coforge, Birlasoft, and Persistent Systems.”

