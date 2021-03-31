IT sector in FY21: Here's a rewind of how sector performed in pandemic-hit year

VIDEOS

Today is the last trading day of the financial year and as the curtains come down on one of the most unprecedented years which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic--take a look back on how the year has been and which sectors and themes stood the test of time.

IT companies were the big beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation in all the companies. It saw a v-shaped recovery in earnings, growth bounced back ahead of estimates in Q2, and Q3 saw the best growth in a decade.

So consequently growth estimates got rerated higher and now brokerages are expecting the top IT companies to report close to 13-16 percent growth in the coming year versus their earlier estimate of 8-10 percent odd.

