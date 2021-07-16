IT sector deal wins sustainable; attrition a concern: WNS

VIDEOS

Updated : July 16, 2021 14:39:45 IST

The Indian IT sector has shown strong growth and stability with businesses shifting to a new digital-first model, said Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “IT and business process management (BPM) are back with a bang and it’s essentially because of the way these companies and India delivered during this pandemic (COVID-19).”

As the traditional businesses have transformed to a digital-first model, Murugesh expects the demand in the IT sector to remain strong.

“Every traditional business is now powered by technology and being transformed and talking about demand. Obviously, it’s a pent-up demand but the demand is also coming from customers and prospects who are fearing that they are missing the opportunity before the next wave comes. So this demand is here to stay for a while”

He also expects to see people gravitating away from other industries to the IT sector.

“However, attrition will be a concern when the sector is hot when demand is back when the world is demanding digital transformation when technology is king, where the pandemic was serviced only by digital-first model and now the whole world is looking to Indian companies and tech companies to provide future proof solutions and when that happens, the demand for talent dramatically goes up,” he said.

