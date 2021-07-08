IT industry to grow by 10% in FY22; Infosys, TCS to do better, says Offshore Insights' Sudin Apte

VIDEOS

July 08, 2021

Bellwether TCS kick-starts earnings season with numbers due later this evening. Separately, ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, data and updates from companies show deal-win run rate has been extremely strong.

ISG also raised CY21 deal wins guidance for managed services to 9 percent versus 5 percent earlier. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sudin Apte, CEO & research director of Offshore Insights, spoke at length about the digital transformation deals and pricing.

“I do not want to get into the nitty-gritty of ISG’s report – that’s their publication. However, the traction in the market in terms of demand, in terms of requirement, in terms of now finalising the deal has picked up well,” said Apte.

On IT sector, he said, “Compared to last two years the current fiscal year, 2022, would be much better and we do expect that the industry will grow by 10 percent in the current fiscal.”

“The companies, which are able to understand clients’ business and companies which are able to do transformational services, help the client to move to the new business model or processes and companies who can handle larger projects of clients would be more geared up," said Apte.

"Therefore, bigger Indian companies like Infosys and TCS are better geared up and in mid-size Larsen & Toubro Infotech would have an ability to grow faster,” he said.

