Infosys Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 4% dollar revenue growth

Updated : July 13, 2021 18:01:29 IST

IT bellwether Infosys will report its first-quarter results on July 14. It is expected to be a strong quarter for the company. It is likely to lead in terms of revenue growth at least in the large-cap space.

A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV-18 has found that the street expects dollar revenue growth of 4 percent compared to 2.8 percent growth that TCS reported. The margins are seen unchanged on a sequential basis because there is no impact of wage hike coming through for the company.

The key to watch is will the company up their full-year guidance. Currently, on the revenue side, it stands at 12-14 percent. The analysts believe there is a possibility that the company could raise it by 100 basis points.

