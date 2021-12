IT major Infosys will do away with the role of chief operating officer (COO) after UB Pravin Rao's retirement later this month.

The tech giant has decided to give additional responsibilities to its key leaders.

Watch the accompanying video of moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth for more details.