Indian technology sector will play key role in global tech spend: NASSCOM

IT industry body NASSCOM has pegged the sector's FY22 revenue at $227 billion which is over 15 percent year-on-year growth and it will be the highest since 2011.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan and Reema Tendulkar spoke to Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM and Rekha Menon, Chairperson of NASSCOM about the growth in tech spending in the Indian IT sector.

On tech spend Menon said, “Tech spending is going to grow because it is really a resurgence right now, as we said, it is no longer recovery, it is resurgence. What we are seeing is that business transformation is getting compressed. Every company is a technology company, as we have said, so tech spending is going to continue to grow and we continue to believe that the Indian technology industry will play a key role in the global tech spending.”

On hiring, she said, “There is a massive hiring spree that is going on and therefore the technology industry is looking for talent in adjacent spaces, is looking to revamp its work models, we have seen different work models come in place, is looking to build a pipeline and skill and working with the government with academia to make sure that we have a healthy pipeline coming in.”

