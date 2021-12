Vivek Agarwal, president-BFSI and corporate development at Tech Mahindra, on Monday, said that the hybrid working model will continue.

Tech Mahindra acquired remote solutions provider Activus Connect and Activus Connect PR for USD 62 million, boosting its capability in the work from home customer experience management space.

He further said that the acquired business segment has seen explosive growth.

