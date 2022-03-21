Have enough demand from international markets for electrolysers: MTAR Tech

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Srinivas Reddy, managing director of MTAR Tech, spoke about input cost pressure because of commodity upsurge and demand outlook. The firm provides manufacturing solutions such as advanced machining, specialised fabrication, assembly and testing.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Srinivas Reddy, managing director of MTAR Tech, spoke about input cost pressure because of commodity upsurge and demand outlook. The firm provides manufacturing solutions such as advanced machining, specialised fabrication, assembly and testing.

Reddy said, “We are on track for Q4. We are not much affected as of now in terms of the price hikes and commodities as such. We are right on track with our 30-35 percent-plus increased guidance we have given for the year.”

On demand for electrolysers (a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen), he said, “We have enough demand coming from international markets. We have already developed the electrolysers, and have started receiving the batch production orders as well. That should be a major vertical going forward from second half of the next year. As and when the infrastructure situation improves in India, then probably the Indian market will also open up. Then, probably we will look at having full-fledged lines in India itself, covering India and Asian markets as well.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.