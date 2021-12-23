Focusing on retention with salary raise, career progression; actively looking for M&As: Zensar

Zensar Technologies will continue to actively look for merger and acquisition opportunities, Ajay S Bhutoria, chief executive officer and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company is significantly hiring and expanding delivery locations and also focusing on retention with an increase in compensation and career progression.

“There is an industry-wide attrition issue. It is global, but in the Indian context, it’s amplified and in Zensar we had our own share of attrition issues,” said Bhutoria.

According to him, the company has strengthened the team on fronts like sales, client relations and delivery.

For the entire management interview, watch the video