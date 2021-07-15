Experts decode future of India's information technology revolution

VIDEOS

Information Technology

Updated : July 15, 2021 21:13:12 IST

The ambitious Digital India Mission was launched with a vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy.

Over the past 6 years of the programme, new digital ecosystems are visible reshaping consumer and producer interactions in agriculture, healthcare, retail, logistics, education and more.

The implementation of Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker have ensured faceless, cashless and paperless governance that has laid the foundation of a digital revolution in the country, albeit a digital divide that needs to be bridged.

According to a McKinsey & Co report, newly digitising sectors including agriculture, education, financial services, healthcare, logistics and retail as well as government services and labour markets could each create $10-150 billion of incremental economic value in 2025 as digital applications in these sectors help raise output, save costs, reduce time as well as frauds and also improve matching of demand and supply.

Core digital sectors such as IT and BPO, digital communications and electronics manufacturing could double their GDP level between $355-435 billion by 2025, according to the report.

The productivity unlocked by the digital economy could create 60-65 million jobs by 2025. India's startup ecosystem has been at the forefront of a fast-digitising economy supported by the government push for innovation across the whole host of sectors. In fact, digital adoption has seen a quantum leap during the pandemic and a mindset shift is helping businesses innovate, evolve and adapt to newer technologies for a sustainable future.

Shereen Bhan spoke to Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Krishna Kumar, founder & CEO of Cropin Technology, and Tathagato Rai Dastidar, founder & CEO of Sigtuple; to discuss the future of India's information technology revolution.