Don’t expect any impact of Omicron on travel, media & entertainment biz: Happiest Minds

Travel continues to be a small but significant portion of Happiest Minds Technologies’ business, said Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO - Product Engineering Services (PES), in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company is focusing on it and will make an investment, in the travel segment in calendar year 2022.

On Omicron , Anantharaju said that the company doesn’t expect any impact of Omicron on the travel, media and entertainment (TME) segment because revenues are insignificant compared to the media and entertainment space.

Meanwhile, Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, said that the company factored in inorganic growth when it laid out a vision of $1 billion revenue in 10 years.

