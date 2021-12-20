Demand strong; no impact of Omicron: Sonata Software

Demand pipeline is strong, said Jagannathan Chakravarthi, the chief financial officer of Sonata Software, on Monday, adding that “it will be strong for the next 8-12 quarters.”

He further said that no demand impact is seen due to the rise in Omicron cases (COVID-19 variant).

Talking about attrition, Chakravarthi said that Q3 attrition is stable for the IT industry.

The company is reaching out to customers for price increases but expect cost pressures in the near term, he said.

