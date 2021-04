VIDEOS

Updated : March 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Midcap IT firm, Hexaware Technologies, which recently delisted from stock exchanges has been put on the block, according to sources.

Baring Asia, a private equity firm, is the promoter company of Hexaware and been looking at selling this company for a while. They have stayed with the company for a very long time and the time has ripe for them to exit this particular company.

