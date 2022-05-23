Infosys CEO says firm's AI tech in tax portals helps paint a holistic picture for government to use

At Davos 2022, Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh said though the firm's focus is on organic growth, but it might look at some strategic inorganic opportunities as well.

Infosys managing director and chief executive Salil Parekh told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2022 at Davos on Monday that the firm's technology in goods and services tax and income tax portals is helping the government a lot.

“One of the things we have put in both Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and income tax is artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable the government to look at the holistic picture of what taxpayers are doing. This allows real tracking of all the mechanism that is going on and that in a small way supports the increase in the collection,” Parekh said.

He said that as per their estimate, something like 80 percent of the tax systems that the government uses for dealing with companies and individuals is powered by Infosys.

"All of that is working well. The government is receiving much more tax receipts. So, our experience is these are big digital change programs, and we are working very closely with the departments, taking input from them, and they are now running in a very smooth and steady way,” said Parekh.

He said large enterprises were still looking at digital transformation and that the company is witnessing a good pipeline of orders even as it remains vigilant on the macros.

"Our main focus is on organic growth, but we may look at some strategic inorganic opportunities as well," Parekh said.

