COVID pandemic boosts demand for tablets; CMR Research expects 5-10% growth in 2022

According to data from CMR Research, the tablet industry shipments have grown by 4 percent in 2021 on back of 6 percent growth in 2020.

After years of lacklustre performance, the Indian tablet market has turned the corner in 2020 and since then, the growth has continued.

According to data from CMR Research, tablet shipments have grown by 4 percent in 2021 on back of a 6 percent growth in 2020.

CMR Research anticipates the overall growth in the tablet shipments to hover around 5-10 percent in 2022 though growth could be slower in Q1CY22 due to supply constraints.

According to CMR, Lenovo continues to gain market share over the last two years and it currently stands at 46 percent. Apple too has seen its market share rapidly expand from 12.4 percent in 2019 to 20 percent in 2021.

However the big winner has been Chinese brand realme, which commands a 6 percent market share.

