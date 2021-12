COVID-19 has resulted in accelerated digital transformation across enterprises and the biggest beneficiary of that has been the Indian IT companies. The Nifty IT has given a return of 60 percent in 2021 making it the best year in more than eight years.

COVID-19 has resulted in accelerated digital transformation across enterprises and the biggest beneficiary of that has been the Indian IT companies. The Nifty IT has given a return of 60 percent in 2021 making it the best year in more than eight years.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.